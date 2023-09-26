Triveni Digital to Share Strategies for Efficient NextGen TV Delivery

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital has announced that the company's vice president of sales and marketing, Ralph Bachofen, will share strategies for efficiently delivering NextGen TV aka ATSC 3.0 at the 2023 Broadcasters Clinic organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

During the presentation, "How to Deliver NextGen TV With Minimal Costs, Equipment, and Power Usage," Bachofen will discuss innovative technologies that can significantly reduce the cost of ATSC 3.0 service delivery.

"As ATSC 3.0 deployments accelerate across the United States, it is critical for broadcasters to rapidly and cost-effectively launch NextGen TV services," said Bachofen. "My session at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association clinic will touch on how broadcasters can achieve greater efficiency when launching and operating NextGen TV, enabling more interactive TV experiences for viewers."

Bachofen's session will highlight how broadcasters can repeat or translate their existing ATSC 3.0 signal to other areas without the need for an entire broadcast chain, thereby minimizing costs, equipment, and power usage. This innovation is ideal for broadcasters working in both public statewide networks and private cloud-based environments, the company said.

Bachofen is an expert on the role of metadata in the effective provision and monitoring of DTV services in ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 infrastructures. With more than 30 years of experience in ATSC and IP technologies, he will bring a wealth of knowledge and real-world experience to this session, Triveni noted.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association session will take place on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 12:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time. More information about the event is available here .