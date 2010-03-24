Triveni Digital to Introduce New StreamScope Software at NAB

Triveni Digital StreamScope

Triveni Digital will showcase a new software release for the StreamScope RM-40, along with the new mobile and non-real-time services within its GuideBuilder system.



The StreamScope RM-40 2.0 software release introduces several new features designed to minimize operating costs for broadcast and cable operators while addressing key issues in the delivery of a quality viewing experience. Among the enhancements offered in Version 2.0 are Live Services Manager and thumbnail views of the RM-40 real-time stream monitoring appliance that enable users to confirm with a quick glance that video is present. Users can also monitor audio loudness (also known as CALM) according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770 (as required by A/85).



The company will also be showing the GuideBuilder PSIP Generator, which is a new mobile service that provides mission-critical operational capabilities for both content providers and network operators by generating accurate PSIP data, and enables unified fixed mobile DTV metadata management and generation capabilities in a single platform.



Triveni Digital will be at Booths SU3202, SU5217A.



