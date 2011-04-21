Trinity Broadcasting Network upgrades to HD with help from Grass Valley

U.S. Christian TV network Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) is updating its operation with HD production technology from Grass Valley.

The new HD equipment, including HD cameras, production switchers, server and routers, will be installed at TBN’s broadcast facility located in Tustin, CA. The HD upgrades are expected to be fully operational this summer.

The multimillion-dollar project includes 14 LDK 3000 multiformat HD cameras; a Grass Valley Kayenne 3.5-M/E video production center, which will serve two control rooms in a multisuite configuration; a 16-channel Grass Valley K2 Summit SAN with Grass Valley K2 Dyno Production Assistant workstations; and a significant HD expansion of an existing Grass Valley Trinix digital video router under Grass Valley Jupiter control. TBN is using the opportunity to migrate to a file-based workflow that relies heavily on the K2 production server.