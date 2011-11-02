Trinity Broadcasting Network employs Wohler AMP2-16-3G audio monitors

Christian broadcaster Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) has installed nine Wohler AMP2-16-3G audio monitors in an HD upgrade of its Tustin Production Center. The new monitors, delivered and installed by systems integrator TV Magic, enable simultaneous real-time monitoring of 16 audio channels of HD-SDI feeds.

The compact AMP2-16-3G systems offer powerful monitoring capabilities, a highly configurable interface and a rich feature set that simplifies monitoring at the TBN production facility. In addition to providing real-time level metering for 16 channels of audio, the Wohler monitor provides metadata display and loudness metering, as well as Dolby D, E and DD+ support.

The unit's intuitive interface, complete with an integrated help system, allows users to manage presets, channel clusters, and mixing and routing. The Wohler system adds further convenience by enabling insertion of the intercom signal into headsets along with the HD-SDI input.