Transmission at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS-- It’s likely that you’ll hear facts and figures about how most broadcast content is delivered to viewers by means other than terrestrial these days. And, it’s true that off-air television viewers have been declining. However, upcoming spectrum auctions, the continuing mobile TV rollout and new developments on the ATSC standard mean that transmission issues are still near the forefront of broadcast planning.

TRANSMITTERS

Harris will display their Platinum VAX VHF transmitters, including the new Compact Class range, which is built on the company’s PowerSmart architecture. The Compact Class range covers VHF transmissions from 10 to 100 Watts in 2RUs. Also at the booth will be the new DVB-T and ISDB-Tb digital terrestrial tuner, which is integrated within Harris’ Broadcast Apex M2X exciters.

Larcan Cool-Dock Series Liquid-Cooled Solid State Transmitters Larcan will showcase their Cool-Dock solid-state UHF and VHF liquid-cooled multistandard digital transmitter series as well as the company’s complete end-to-end ATSC M/H mobile DTV system.

Hitachi Kokusai Linear will introduce its engineering advances made in high-efficiency TV transmission equipment, as well as in compact, lowpower TV transmitters.

Nautel NT100 UHF transmitter Nautel will show its NT100, the company’s first TV transmitter. The unit is intended for low-power UHF applications and boasts wide band operation (470 to 860 MHz), 2 to 100 Watts output, and operation on the world’s major digital standards, including DVB-T, DVB-T2, ATSC and ISDB-T.

Rohde & Schwarz will showcase their R&S THU9 (high power) and TMU9 (medium power), transmitters featuring Doherty technology, scalability, and high power density architecture. Booth visitors should also check out the R&S SFC-U USB modulator, a compact, economical multistandard signal source for use with a PC.

Screen Service SDT Ultra High Efficiency transmitter Screen Service Broadcasting will lift the curtain on their SDT Ultra High Efficiency transmitter series. With high performance amplifiers and drivers specifically designed for broadcasters, the Ultra HE Series yields efficiencies of as much as 43 percent, (typical values around 38 percent) without decreasing performance.

ANTENNAS/ TRANSMISSION LINE

ABE Elettronica will bring along their “LB” series VHF and UHF antenna panels and transmitting arrays which feature rugged environment design and construction. Also on display will be the “MTX” series multistandard multimode digital and analog terrestrial TV transmitter line. Features include digital processing, and highefficiency power amplifiers (1W to 20 kW).

Jampro Antennas will show their JVD-X-U1 UHF antenna designed for medium-power operation, the JAT U super turnstile with radome enclosure, JUHD broadband panel, JAT-U UHF super turnstile antenna, Prostar JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot antenna, and the 8-inch RCEC mask filter.

Myat will show the 7-16 DIN coaxial transfer switch which offers low VSWR, high isolation between ports, and unsurpassed power handling capacity. Other features include mechanical and LED switch position indicators and manual override. Sizes available include: 3-1/8-inches, 1-5/8-inches and 7/8-inch.

FACILITY CONTROL

Burk Technology will show their ARC Plus Touch transmitter remote control which features a full-color LCD touchscreen for onsite monitoring and control. The control system includes builtin macros, virtual channels, and a Web/ smartphone interface. Also at the booth, will be the X RP-8 Adapter, which connects up to eight existing Sine RP-8 interface panels via LAN/WAN.