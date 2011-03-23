Transmedia to take center stage at NAB Show

Key innovators and executives at the forefront of the burgeoning transmedia movement will convene at the 2011 NAB Show to participate in the "Transmedia: Telling the Story through Narrative Content, Games and Real-World Adventures" session.

The panel will feature leading voices in transmedia, including Danny Bilson, executive vice president of Core Games at THQ; Jeff Gomez, transmedia producer and CEO of Starlight Runner Entertainment; Gale Anne Hurd, producer; Tim Kring, multiplatform storyteller; and Kim Moses, executive producer/director/writer of Sander/Moses Productions/Slam.

Renowned American media scholar and originator of the term "transmedia," Henry Jenkins, will moderate the NAB Show Super Session, Monday April 11, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The session will explore how to create an immersive and expansive crossplatform entertainment experience. Citing examples from recent and upcoming feature films, TV, alternate reality games, video games and location-based projects, panelists will examine the ingredients of a fertile transmedia property, the impact of video games and multiplayer participation on storytelling, and the need for fresh creative skill sets and new forms of collaboration.

Jenkins, provost's professor of communication, journalism and cinematic arts at USC and author of the award-winning book “Convergence Culture: Where Old and New Media Collide” (2006), has written and edited more than a dozen books on media and popular culture.