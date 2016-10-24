Toshiba’s Young Earns CTA Technology Achievement Award

AUSTIN, TEXAS—During last week’s CTA Technology & Standards Forum, Toshiba staff engineer Daniel Young was vetted with the organization’s 2016 CTA Technology Achievement Award. The award was in recognition of Young’s work in developing standards to advance digital audio and video technology.

Young has been part of CTA’s standards program since 2012, becoming chair of the Uncompressed Audio/Video Digital Interfaces Working Group in 2014. As chair, Young has overseen the completion of four documents, including CTA-861.3, “HDR Static Metadata Extensions;” Erratum to CTA-861-F, “A DTV Profile for Uncompressed High Speed Digital Interfaces;” CTA-861.3-A, “HDR Static Metadata Extensions;” and CTA-861.2, “Advanced Audio Extensions.”

“Daniel has been an amazing contributor to the CTA standards program,” said Dave Wilson, vice president, technology and standards, CTA. “His working group manages one of our most widely used standards, and under his leadership it has completed several key enhancements for our industry.”

CTA also announced that it is calling for speakers for its next Technology & Standards Forum that is set for May 9-11, 2017 in San Francisco.