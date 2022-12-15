Tolka to Highlight ATSC 3.0/NextGen TV at CES 2023

ATLANTA—The broadcast-related software development company Tolka has announced that its product and service lineup for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 5th-8th, in Las Vegas will be highlighting ATSC 3.0/NextGen TV technologies.

Exhibiting in the ATSC booth (17783, LVCC Central Hall) and at CES Tech West (Wynn), Tolka will demonstrate a range of technology and upgrade accessories supporting the Ultra High Definition (UHD)-compatible ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV standard as well as the HD-compatible ATSC 1.0. Representatives attending will include CEO Michael Day and business development manager Alex Day, the company said.

"ATSC 3.0 is experiencing strong adoption by television channels in many U.S. broadcast markets," Day said. "It offers a major advance in terms of viewer experience including 2160p 4K resolution, 120 Hz frame rate, high dynamic range, wide color gamut and movie theater quality sound. Another powerful capability of ATSC 3.0, is datacasting, which enables applications such as localized emergency notification, exemplified by AEN's Advanced Emergency Network for which we helped to create the software and hardware technology required to deliver rich-media and actionable emergency alerts."

Tolka's digital media solutions embrace the areas of conditional access, personalized content delivery, interactive education, and watermark-based rights protection.

Tolka's ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Stack software enables television viewers to experience free-to-air ATSC 3.0 television programs and distance-learning services on Android or Linux-compatible receivers, set-top boxes, in-car receivers, mobile phones, tablets, or computers. The Broadcast Stack can also provide plug-in support for third-party HTML user agents and media players.

Tolka also offers customer-specific application development and refinement services (Tolka AppWorks) for third parties in the Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB), IPTV, and Over-The-Top (OTT) sectors.

These services offer the advantages of Tolka's highly experienced development team, fast completion and testing, support for any major smartphone and mobile tablet platforms, and support for future mobile telco standards as and when these are introduced.

In addition, Tolka's CES 2023 exhibit will include products developed in partnership with leading ATSC 3 demodulator chip suppliers and set-top-box vendors, STBs, and USB receivers from several manufacturers powered by Tolka ATSC 3 software. Partners include major brands such as ATSC 3.0 Security Authority (A3SA), the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), and Pearl TV LLC.