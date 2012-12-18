Token Creek Mobile TV adds FUJINON HD lenses

Wisconsin-based Token Creek Mobile Television has added 12 FUJIFILM North America lenses, most of which will be used on its newest HD truck, Chippewa.

The mobile broadcast production company acquired four XA88x8.8BESM Telephoto Field lenses, six ZA12x4.5BERM Super Wide Angle ENG/EFP lenses and two XA101x8.9BESM Super Telephoto Field lenses. Nine of the lenses are being used on Chippewa, while the others have been outfitted in two of the company’s other mobile trucks, Varsity and Hiawatha.

“When rolling out our newest HD production truck, it was an easy decision for us to include FUJINON HD lenses. We’ve been particularly happy with the cost of their lenses and the company’s excellent customer service,” said John Salzwedel, president of Token Creek Mobile TV.

The FUJINON XA101x8.9 lens offers a combination of wide angle and 101x zoom range, and the XA88x8.8 features an 88x zoom range. Both telephoto field lenses include FUJINON’s anti-fogging design to minimize lens fogging and reduce downtime due to climate change.

The FUJINON ZA12x4.5BERM ENG lens features a 2x range extender and Digital Quick & Cruise Zoom. All three of the lenses offer FUJINON-exclusive technology, including the DIGI POWER digital servo control system, EBC coating and built-in F.I.N.D. diagnostics.

The Chippewa HD mobile unit was first used for a Thanksgiving Day parade telecast in Detroit. The next day, the truck was used for production of the Chicago Public School City Football Championship Game at Soldier Field, home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears. Chippewa is also set to be used for NBA game coverage.

Other equipment in Chippewa includes: Grass Valley LDK-8000 HD Elite cameras, Grass Valley Kayenne 4 M/E switcher, PESA routing system, EVS XT-3 servers, Calrec Artemis audio console and a Chyron Hyper X3 Graphics system.