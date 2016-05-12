TNDV Handles Mobile Production of Live Worship Events

NASHVILLE, TENN.—Mobile production company TNDV recently organized two live worship events on both the east and west coast. TNDV provided turnkey HD production services to both events, which were held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and on the National Mall in Washington D.C., including mobile trucks, production crews operating multiple cameras, and associated video and audio infrastructures.

TNDV helped create a live link between the two, unrelated events. The live contribution was established with hardware from Teradek and Corporate Events Online helping to manage the live bi-directional link. The real-time HD feeds were encoded and decoded while communications were established over VoIP hardware interfaced with an RTS matrix intercom on each truck. That connectivity allowed for the transmission and reception of program content over a bandwidth-rich connection for optimum image quality.

The coverage of LA’s AzusaNow event featured TNDV’s 40-foot Aspiration truck, nine Hitachi SK-HD1000 cameras, SMPTE-HUT fiber transceivers and support for in-venue IMAG and live broadcasts. In D.C., the company used its Elevation HD truck to power cameras, video and graphics playback, and audio mixing and multitracking for the UnitedCry event.