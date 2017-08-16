T-Mobile Activates First 600 MHz LTE Network

BELLEVUE, WASH.—T-Mobile has wasted little time in getting its first 600 MHz LTE network up and running, announcing that it has lit up its first site in Cheyenne, Wyo.

The new network is the result of the collection low-band spectrum it won in the FCC’s broadcast incentive auction, for which T-Mobile shelled out $8 billion, the most of anyone. T-Mobile received its spectrum licenses just two months ago, but in the official press release says it is aiming to create its new “super-spectrum” in six months.

T-Mobile’s stated goal is to build out LTE coverage in rural America and other markets where the spectrum is clear of broadcasting. In addition to the Cheyenne network site—which is utilizing Nokia equipment—T-Mobile has plans to roll out additional 600 MHz sites in Wyoming, Northwest Oregon, West Texas, Southwest Kansas, the Oklahoma panhandle, Western North Dakota, Maine, Coastal North Carolina, Central Pennsylvania, Central Virginia and Eastern Washington. With these deployments, T-Mobile estimates to increase total LTE coverage from 315 million Americans to 321 million by the end of the year.

T-Mobile’s aggressive push to occupy its new spectrum has meant that low-power TV stations are being moved off what was once theirs. However, T-Mobile has worked with the FCC and PBS in helping to provide moving costs for displaced stations and to preserve programming consumers care about.

In the press release, T-Mobile says that it will use its new 31 MHz of 600 MHz spectrum licenses to help lay the foundation for a nationwide 5G network.

