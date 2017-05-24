Times Network Stocks Up on GV Gear for Production

MONTREAL—India’s Times Network is going all in on Grass Valley products to support its production environment.

The entertainment and news network has recently acquired the GV Stratus with K2 Summit 3G transmission clients connected to a K2 SAN storage system for video production and content management. In addition, the network has also brought in the iTX integrated playout platform, iControl customized end-to-end facility monitoring, Kaleido-X multiviewers, Kaleido-MX multiviewers and Densité 3 frames for monitoring and master control system for ingest, live and file-based content.

“With this new solution from Grass Valley, we can take advantage of a seamless work environment that gives us control over the entire spectrum of our content creation and distribution lifecycle, allowing us to quickly turnaround new content production, deliver it first and across multiple platforms,” said K. Yegneshwara Iyer, vice president and head of technology at Times Network.