Time Warner Cable Sports Selects Intelsat for U.S. Distribution

LUXEMBOURG–Time Warner Cable Sports has signed a multiyear agreement with satellite services provider Intelsat S.A. for the distribution of two new HD, regional sports-themed channels using IntelsatOne terrestrial network with capacity on Galaxy 17 satellite.



Intelsat will add Time Warner Cable SportsNet and Time Warner Cable Deportes to its video neighborhood at 91° West, orbital location for sports programming delivery in the United States. The agreement will enable distribution of the channels to viewers in the continental United States and Hawaii.



The networks will feature 150 live events, team coverage and behind-the-scenes access through partnerships with the Los Angeles Lakers, Galaxy, Sparks and the California Interscholastic Federation teams. Time Warner Cable Deportes will also be the first U.S. regional sports network to exclusively broadcast in Spanish.



Intelsat will provide on-site encoding and multiplexing at the facility in El Segundo, Calif., in addition to remote fiber connectivity and uplinking via IntelsatOne. Time Warner Cable Sports will also be able to scale its network and access other Intelsat services to provide coverage of games nationwide.



“With nearly 100 percent penetration of the U.S. cable market, Intelsat's video neighborhoods are the leading choice for sports programmers, such as Time Warner Cable Sports, seeking maximum viewership in the United States,” said Intelsat Regional Vice President of North America for Sales Mark Rasmussen.



