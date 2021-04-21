Tightrope’s Cablecast Powers Online Video Delivery for Cambridge Public Schools

MINNEAPOLIS—The Cablecast Community Media platform from Tightrope Media Systems was already in place for Massachusetts’ Cambridge Public Schools (CPS), but a recent addition of the Cablecast Pro VOD option has helped boost online video delivery for the group’s educational purposes.

CPS hosts complete TV production capabilities, including playout operations, from its Media Arts Studio. Cablecast had been in use in this studio for many years, but Cablecast Pro VOD was brought in as an upgrade to a previous online VOD system, which wasn’t consistent with ingest and processing functions, according to Matt Mena-Landry, Media Arts program manager at CPS.

The Cablecast Pro VOD option allows for videos to be embedded within webpages, as well as provides high-quality video with no playback issues thanks to adaptive bitrate support. There’s also an ability to add chapter markers and display related PDF content and metadata next to the video.

In addition to the VOD option, CPS also upgraded to a new Cablecast VIO server and added Tightrope’s Screenweave LIVE service to bring Zoom-based video conferences directly to Cablecast.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to remote learning for much of the last year, Mean-Landry says that video has become a major form of communication. “Being able to easily share that video in the highest quality possible has been critical for us, and Cablecast is enabling us to do that,” he added.