Tightrope Raises Online Presence of Edison TV

ST. PAUL, MINN.—Government access television provider for Edison, N.J., Edison TV offers its viewers content both on cable and online. To help ensure this, the station recently replaced its older playout and automation system with the Cablecast platform from Tightrope Media Systems for visual and workflow enhancements.

Specifically, Edison TV acquired a Cablecast SXLEHD server and Cablecast Broadcast Automation software to power playout for cable broadcasts, while Cablecast Live and Cablecast VOD servers create live HD streams and on-demand clips for online and mobile viewing. Edison also brought in Tightrope’s Carousel Digital Signage software, which is able to integrate with Cablecast to manage the station’s video bulletin board.

In addition, Cablecast’s Public Site web templates helped launch a feature-rich Edison TV website that can be automatically populated with the station’s latest content.

Edison intends to use the Tightrope Cablecast system to continue its HD transition.