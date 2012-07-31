Tightrope Plans ZEPLAY Display at IBC Show

AMSTERDAM– Tightrope Media Systems will be displaying its ZEPLAY eight-channel slow-motion instant replay server. It records four SD or HD video streams and can playout any or all of those streams simultaneously. The device is designed for single-operator control and includes a built-in multiviewer and GPI interface.

Tightrope is also a provider of broadcast automation and digital signage products and will be displaying these along with its instant replay and multiformat video servers at the show.

Tightrope Media Systems will be at stand 7.D07.