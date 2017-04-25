Tico Alliance Adds Quintet of New Members

LAS VEGAS—In recent weeks the Tico Alliance has added five companies to its ranks—Aperi, Axon, Cesnet, Icron and Pronology. These companies are now part of the coalition that are seeking to establish Tico compression in the new IP-based live ecosystem.

Tico Alliance members have made their way to NAB as well. Members will be demonstrating real-life deployment of Tico across applications including HD over 1GbE, UHD/4K over single 3G-SDI or 10GbE IP using SMPTE 2022-6 or SMPTE 2110; there will also be a showcase of 8K products using Tico. Tico Alliance members participating at the booth include Aperi, Blackmagic Design, Bluefish444, B&M Modern Media, Deltacast, Icron, IO Industries, Grass Valley, Macnica Technology, Panasonic, Pronology and Village-Island.

Tico Alliance is located at booth C8525 during the 2017 NAB Show.