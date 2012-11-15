Thomson wins contract for Azerbaijan DVB-T2 transmission

B&B TV Communication, the entity responsible for wireless-cable broadcasting of radio and television channels in Azerbaijan, has purchased Thomson's latest DVB-T/DVB-T2 Elite 100 GreenPower transmitters.

B&B TV will use the air-cooled transmitters to help introduce HD digital broadcasting to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the first phase of HD broadcasting, B&B TV will deploy three DVB-T2 television transmitting systems up to 2kW in a 6+1 redundancy configuration. The systems will be completed and on the air in the fourth quarter of the year.

The Elite 100 GreenPower series, available from 350W to 2100W, supports any digital standard in the UHF frequency band. The transmitter is modular and easily upgradable in power. The compact unit fits in a 19in standard cabinet or can be delivered as a standalone chassis.