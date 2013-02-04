Thomson Video Networks to showcase RD6000 receiver decoder at CABSAT 2013

Thomson Video Networks will highlight its advanced contribution and distribution solutions, including the new RD6000 contribution receiver decoder, at CABSAT 2013, March 12-14, in Dubai.

The RD6000, the latest generation of integrated receiver decoder in the RD series, was developed for MPEG contribution applications. The new receiver decoder supports today's highest quality contribution video feeds and provides full MPEG-2, MPEG-4, 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 8-bit and 10-bit decoding in a single 1RU chassis.

With a rich set of inputs and multiple audio decoding capacities, the RD6000 is a natural companion to the Thomson Video Networks ViBE CP6000 encoder for satellite and telecom contribution systems.