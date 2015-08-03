Thomson Video Network Aids Hinduja Group’s HITS Platform

RENNES, FRANCE—As India currently goes through a government-mandated transition to digital programming, Hinduja Group has relied on Thomson Video Network in rolling-out its headend-in-the-sky platform. The HITS system was built on Thomson technology and will be used for Hinduja’s NXT Digital station in Noida, India.

Thomson's Headend Solution

Thomson provided its ViBE SD and HD broadcast encoders and its multiplexing and network management system. Using Thomson’s compression technology with advanced statmux features offers high picture quality at a lower bandwidth consumption, according to Vynsley Fernandes, executive director at Castle Media, the consulting company for HITS’ implementation.

The HITS technology will deliver programming to local cable operators via C-band satellite. NXT DIGITAL is scheduled to roll out across India in 2015.

Thomson Video Networks is a provider of advanced video compression technology headquartered in Rennes, France.