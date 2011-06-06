Thomson to exhibit transmitters at Broadcast Asia

Thomson Broadcast, the Paris-based vendor of video transmission systems, will highlight its transmitter range at the Broadcast Asia exhibition later this month. Thomson will demonstrate its Elite 1000 and Elite 100 GreenPower transmitter lLines, along with its DVB-T2 exciter.

The high-performance Elite 1000 UHF transmitter features 50V LDMOS technology and boasts an output power of up to 9.6kW DVB per unit with an energy consumption savings of up to 15 percent over the previous Elite transmitter series. It utilizes Thomson's real-time Digital Adaptive Precorrection (DAP), and is designed for DTV transmission efficiency, optimized output power, signal quality and high redundancy. The medium-power Elite 100 GreenPower transmitter line is designed for environmental friendliness, with low carbon and low OPEX operation in greenfield deployments, or to extend coverage in tandem with the higher power Elite 1000 GreenPower transmitters.

Then the DVB-T2 exciter is designed for migration of broadcasters to DVB-T2 or for digital providers wanting to upgrade to DVB-T2 for greater bandwidth efficiency. Thomson will also show its Elite 10 repeater multichannel version, designed for rapid deployment either indoors or outdoors.