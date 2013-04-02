Thomson Provides Higher-Density Compression

RENNES, FRANCE —Thomson Video Networks has introduced the latest version of its Vibe EM4000, a multichannel HD ATSC encoder. The EM4000 is capable of encoding up to eight HD or SD channels or a mix of both within a 1 RU chassis.







The EM4000 encoder includes Thomson’ latest MPEG-2 video compression codec and the Thomson Flextream 2.0 built-in statistical multiplexer, which generates a multi-program transport stream and optimizes bandwidth utilization among various HD and SD programs. Offering a significant increase in compression efficiency through improved motion estimation and enriched encoding algorithms, the EM4000 delivers better use of satellite or terrestrial bandwidth, according to Thomson.



Premium audio delivery is enabled by a comprehensive audio feature list with multichannel Dolby Digital compression, Dolby E decoding, and automatic loudness control. The Vibe EM4000 also supports future formats including 1080p and 3D, and it provides continuous efficiency improvements through further development of the platform.



The ViBE EM4000 multichannel ATSC broadcast encoder is currently available for purchase.