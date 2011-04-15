Thomson Broadcast sells Venevisión five new TV transmitters

Thomson Broadcast today announced that Venevisión, one of Venezuela's largest television networks, has ordered five new Thomson Optimum transmission systems for its national television network. Scheduled for installation by Q3 2011, the new systems will replace part of Venevisión's existing Thomson transmitters after more than 15 years of continuous service.

Venevisión specified three 2kW transmitters in band 1 and band 3 with simple exciters, and two 10kW band 3 systems fitted with double exciters. The new transmitters are all solid-state designs delivering improved reliability, combined with low energy consumption for reduced operational costs and faster return on investment.

With roots stretching back to 1953, Venevisión broadcasts across Venezuela via cable and its terrestrial television network, and much of its most popular content is also available elsewhere in Latin America and the United States. A long-time customer of Thomson Broadcast, Venevisión has 30 stations in Venezuela, all equipped with Thomson transmitters.

With its many digital and analog deployments for television and radio around the world, Thomson Broadcast is supplies solutions to emerging digital markets seeking a smooth transition and to mature markets targeting new HD services. For bandwidth-constrained terrestrial networks, Thomson Broadcast solutions combine the digital technology of tomorrow and lowest cost of ownership with the highest level of environmental sustainability.