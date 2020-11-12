The Switch Deploys 100-Gig Network in Northeast U.S.

NEW YORK—In what it is calling an effort to support live content services and assist with the growing need for remote production, The Switch has announced a network expansion strategy that will begin with the deployment of a 100Gbit network in the northeast U.S.

This initial expansion is Phase One of The Switch’s strategy, which will extend The Switch’s current connectivity for live production and delivery services with the installation of higher-capacity connections into media and sports hubs in Boston, New York, Stamford, Conn., and Bristol, Conn., as well as other parts of the New England region. Further phases will rollout to the West Coast and other parts of the country.

Part of The Switch’s network upgrade is Net Insight’s Nimbra solutions. The 100Gbit fiber ring network uses the Nimbra 1060 next-generation media transport platform that is designed for all-IP networks and services. It also includes Nimbra 680 carrier-class multiservier media routers and edge compute devices. This setup enables The Switch to use a single platform for all media and network functions and flexibly deploy network resources, the company says.

The Switch says that it is seeing a large year-over-year surge in network traffic, with higher-capacity delivery a big need. The expansion project also comes on the footsteps of another initiative from The Switch, the launch of the new Production-as-a-Service offering MIMic, which supports cloud-based production from anywhere, the company says.

“Increasing our network capacity across a core part of The Switch network is a huge commitment to our customers that ensures we are able to meet their evolving needs,” said Eric Cooney, president and CEO of The Switch. “Each phase of our network expansion strategy will help fuel the industry shift towards new and more flexible production and distribution models, which has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.”