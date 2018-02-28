‘The Oscars: All Access’ to Be Live Streamed by Facebook

BURBANK, CALIF.—Before the first envelope is handed out at the Oscars this year—hopefully the correct one this time—fans can watch the stars arrive on the red carpet on Facebook. For the second year in a row, “The Oscars: All Access” will be live streamed by Facebook, with the content available on The Academy’s show page on Facebook Watch, The ABC Television Network Facebook page, Oscar.com and ABCNews.com.

The show is produced by the Academy and ABC, and with the live stream from Facebook it will offer viewers red carpet, backstage and audience footage, as well as live “look-ins” on the Oscar telecast. Additional features for those watching the live stream may include a digital autograph from stars on the red carpet; viewers can engage in conversation on the Oscars Movie Club page on Facebook; and the Academy show page on Facebook Watch will share special “The Oscars Insider” content leading up to the ceremony.

[Facebook to Live Stream Golden Globes Red Carpet]

“The Oscars: All Access” will be hosted by Sofia Carson, Chris Connelly, Ben Lyons, Andan Kirk and Wesam Keesh. The live stream will begin at 6:30 p.m ET on Sunday, March 4.

The 2017 live stream of “The Oscars: All Access” won an Emmy for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program.

The 90th Academy Awards will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on March 4.