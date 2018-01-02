Facebook to Live Stream Golden Globes Red Carpet

SANTA MONICA, CALIF.—Facebook and the Golden Globes are now friends, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and dick clark productions have announced a new partnership with the social media website to serve as the exclusive live streaming platform for the official red carpet pre-show for the 75th Golden Globe Awards. The partnership will also include exclusive red carpet and backstage content on Facebook and Instagram.

“The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live” will be a two-hour pre-show that features interviews with nominees and celebrities. Facebook 360 videos will also be captured and shared on the Golden Globes Facebook page. The pre-show will stream from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET and will be hosted by AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz and Laura Marano. The Instagram Story will be hosted by Marano as well.

Exclusive video and photo content from backstage will be capture through the Instagram immersive studio experience shot by photographer Ramona Rosales and will be posted in real time. The HFPA will also incorporate a community driven Q&A into the backstage press room, where select questions will be sourced via Facebook and live streamed on the Golden Globes Facebook page.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards will take place live on Jan. 7 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET with host Seth Meyers.