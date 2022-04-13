NDI Pavilion Returns to 2022 NAB Show

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—This year at the 2022 NAB Show , the NDI ecosystem will be on full display with 14 NDI partner companies participating in the NDI Pavilion located in the North Hall at the Vizrt Group booth, N2619.

This selection of top global NDI developers will display innovative new NDI-enabled products and solutions during the show between April 23 to 27 in Las Vegas.

“NDI is now the globally standardized video-over-IP technology,” says Suso Carrillo, NDI marketing lead. “We have seen exponential growth for NDI over the past two years, with it solving production challenges in more and more use case scenarios every day. I am delighted to have assembled some of our amazing NDI partners in one convenient location to share their innovations and expertise.”

The NDI Pavilion is set up to allow attendees to discover the benefits, flexibility, and possibilities of NDI from experts at such companies as AIDA Imaging; BirdDog; Broadfield Distributing Inc; BZBGear; Canon; Digital MultiMedia Solutions; KILOVIEW; NETGEAR; NewTek; Pronology; PTZ Optics; Stream Circle; SWIT; and Vizrt.

Throughout the show floor at NAB 2022, nearly 40 additional NDI ecosystem organizations will showcase a diverse array of NDI integrations ranging from hardware and software streaming solutions, live production systems, cameras, displays, switchers, and more. The companies will be easily identified by a unique, “Ask me about NDI” plaque.

“BirdDog is so excited to be back to NAB showcasing our Cloud Connect, globally scalable NDI workflow solutions on the NDI pavilion. NDI truly has become an absolute juggernaut and we very much look forward to connecting to NDI users from around the world,” remarked Dan Miall, CEO, Bird Dog.

"As one of the earliest PTZ camera manufacturers to have adopted NDI technology, we are excited to expand the flexibility and possibility of NDI to the latest PTZ cameras such as AW-UE40, AW-UE50, and AW-UE80, the IT/IP platform “KAIROS” and AV-UHS5M6G, the new NDI I/F unit for the live switcher AV-UHS500. Please visit Panasonic at Booth C3607, where we showcase the workflow utilizing the benefits of NDI, " said Carter L. Hoskins, director, Panasonic Connect North America.

"With the long-awaited return to NAB, PTZOptics is excited to help introduce content creators to the many advantages of having NDI 5 in workflows and, of course, the products that help make those dreams a reality. If you have yet to explore NDI, join in the fun and start your journey today. Let PTZOptics help you share your vision," adds Matthew Davis, director of technology and information systems, PTZ Optics.