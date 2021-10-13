The NAB Show Daily Is Here for You!
By Terry Scutt
While we wait for the April 2022 NAB Show…
We all missed our time on the NAB Show exhibit floor this month, but you can still learn about some of the tech trends and new product launches you would have seen in Las Vegas. We’ve got the news right here for you, all wrapped up in one digital edition.
The NAB Show Daily New Product Guide offers a look at some of the latest media and entertainment industry trends and what key experts and NAB Show exhibitors are saying about them. This special issue also features some of the products that show exhibitors have unveiled this month. We hope you enjoy it.
We’ll see you on the NAB Show exhibit floor in April!
