The MCG Deploys New Fujinon UA 107 Lens for Live AFL Matches

SYDNEY—MCG Scoreboard Control has deployed a new Fujinon UA 107 for live match coverage of Australian Football League (AFL) matches.

The global integrated agency MKTG Sports + Entertainment operates the MCG Scoreboard Control as part of the commercial rights agreement to deliver the AFL. That agreement requires them to produce an in-venue coverage of AFL matches for the two big screens separate from the broadcast coverage.

The match coverage is provided primarily through two fixed stand cameras, a tight shot provided by an 87x lens and a 40x for wider shots, and an AFL owned portable RF camera that completes the production. Recently, as part of a requirement for a newer, more powerful lens and for that they chose the Fujinon UA107.

“The two stand cameras need to be very agile and closely follow or anticipate the play,” explained MKTG's general manager of operations and technology, Mike Lewis. “The existing Fujinon 87x lens had served us well after 15 years of service and required replacement. The MCC, the equipment owner, agreed replacement was required and asked MKTG to facilitate options for replacement.”

The lens's requirements needed to be futureproofed for the MCC, and according to Lewis, the 4K UA 107 was the right choice for the application.

“Fan engagement and brand activation are essential considerations in entertaining crowds before matches or during breaks in play,” he added. “The Fujinon UA 107 allows the operator to shoot very tight, keep up with the play, and easily single out spectators for big-screen coverage. The MCC asked us to provide options for them that would be best in class and ensure that they were futureproofed with compatible 4K capability, the Fujinon lens met that requirement. Feedback from the operators and producers has been excellent.”

MCC's general manager - IT and innovation, Rey Sumaru, noted that “the investment in this new Fujinon lens sees a commitment to the future ensuring our technological purchases keep us current and ensure we have an eye on future 4K development."