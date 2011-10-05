The Inspiration Networks adds StorerTV software to handle global reach

StorerTV announced that The Inspiration Networks recently went live, on three of its domestic and global networks, with the SIMS media program and contract rights management system.

The system now provides support for the organization’s three networks, allowing it to improve internal efficiency and easily track program rights and usage across multiple networks.

SIMS makes program scheduling, contract financial and rights management tasks easier by giving users the flexibility to manipulate custom program fields and report on contract amortization and liabilities. The system can easily integrate with traffic or other back-office systems, giving users across multiple departments the ability to access and manage important data.