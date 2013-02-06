The Gores Group completes Harris Broadcast acquisition

Los Angeles-based investment firm, The Gores Group, announced Feb. 4 the completion of its acquisition of Harris Broadcast Communications.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Harris Broadcast, our employees and our customers,” said Harris Morris, CEO of Harris Broadcast.

Morris added that The Gores Group will provide Harris Broadcast with “additional resources such as a flexible capital base,” as well as new talent to help the company “drive innovation, streamline operations and improve customer service.”

Carl Vogel, a veteran of the cable television and satellite industry, is a senior advisor to The Gores Group and will be a member of the Gores team providing advice and strategic guidance to the company.

“With our equity capital and guidance, we are confident that Harris Broadcast will transition to a strong independent company that will continue to develop and deliver market-leading technology and service to its customers,” said Ryan Wald, managing director of The Gores Group.