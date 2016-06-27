The 'First' Fully-IP Live Broadcast

BRUSSELS-VRT has teamed up with the EBU to deliver the ‘first ever’ fully IP live broadcast.





The broadcast was completed via VRT’s Sandbox LiveIP Studio in Belgium.



It was used as part of the programming for Ketnet, VRT’s children channel.

The VRT Sandbox LiveIP is, according to VRT, ‘the first proof of concept of a complete live production that relies exclusively on IP.’

Driven by the VRT and the EBU, the studio is powered by partners including Nevion, Axon, EVS, Grass Valley and Lawo.

Using existing open standards SMPTE 2022-6, AES67/Ravenna, PTP and OpenFlow, it is designed to deliver high interoperability and leverage IP to create efficiency in remote production and automation.

ViedoIPath, Nevion’s software defined network solution, forms the backbone of the set-up used in the live production.

“A year into the project, we remain delighted to be involved and working with VRT, the EBU and other vendors to demonstrate the power and benefits of IP, particularly in a broadcast grade project,” said Geir Bryn-Jensen, CEO, Nevion.

“This live broadcast is the ideal proof point for further adoption of IP throughout the broadcast workflow and in live production, and of course in promoting interoperability and the use of common standards.”

This story originally appeared in TV Technology's sister publication TVB Europe.