The CW Network Secures 100% Coverage in Its Markets for Inaugural LIV Golf League Season

BURBANK, Calif.—The CW Network announced the upcoming 2023 LIV Golf League season will air in 100 percent of its markets across the United States, as part of the network’s previously announced multi-year exclusive broadcast agreement with the Saudi-backed golf league .

The first official full season of LIV Golf will air on CW affiliates, as well as Nexstar owned and operated stations in key markets including Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Tampa and Hartford.

“As The CW Network prepares for the launch of the first live sports broadcast in its history, we are thrilled to deliver this innovative and reimagined competition to viewers across the country,” said Dennis Miller, president, The CW Network. “By utilizing the nationwide reach of our affiliate partners as well as the power of Nexstar stations, The CW has positioned itself as the broadcast destination for live mainstream sports for many years to come.”

Beginning with the first tournament on February 24-26 at Mayakoba in Mexico, all 14 global LIV Golf League events will air exclusively from 1:00-6:00pm ET on Saturdays and Sundays on The CW Network’s linear and digital platforms, with Friday rounds carried on The CW App.

All eight U.S.-based tournaments and six international events will be broadcast across the U.S. and streamed live to The CW App, which has been downloaded over 90 million times and is available on all major platforms.