The CW Network Secures 100% Coverage in Its Markets for Inaugural LIV Golf League Season
The golf league will begin airing on Feb. 24 on CW affiliates and in Nexstar Stations in such key markets as Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Tampa and Hartford
BURBANK, Calif.—The CW Network announced the upcoming 2023 LIV Golf League season will air in 100 percent of its markets across the United States, as part of the network’s previously announced multi-year exclusive broadcast agreement with the Saudi-backed golf league.
The first official full season of LIV Golf will air on CW affiliates, as well as Nexstar owned and operated stations in key markets including Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Tampa and Hartford.
“As The CW Network prepares for the launch of the first live sports broadcast in its history, we are thrilled to deliver this innovative and reimagined competition to viewers across the country,” said Dennis Miller, president, The CW Network. “By utilizing the nationwide reach of our affiliate partners as well as the power of Nexstar stations, The CW has positioned itself as the broadcast destination for live mainstream sports for many years to come.”
Beginning with the first tournament on February 24-26 at Mayakoba in Mexico, all 14 global LIV Golf League events will air exclusively from 1:00-6:00pm ET on Saturdays and Sundays on The CW Network’s linear and digital platforms, with Friday rounds carried on The CW App.
All eight U.S.-based tournaments and six international events will be broadcast across the U.S. and streamed live to The CW App, which has been downloaded over 90 million times and is available on all major platforms.
The agreement for widespread U.S. carriage on Nexstar’s The CW Network is important for the financial future of the LIV Golf league, which has been attacked by the PGA and come under fire for human rights abuses by Saudi Arabia.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.