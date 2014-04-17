Tennis Channel Chooses DigitalGlue for Master Control Upgrade

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIF.—Tennis Channel selected DigitalGlue, formerly TBC Integration, to provide systems integration and installation services for a complete upgrade of the network’s master control facility in Culver City, Calif. DigitalGlue has recently completed the first phase of the project with the installation of Harmonic Spectrum MediaCenter media servers with integrated storage to replace aging playout equipment.



For the new master control environment, DigitalGlue brought in Harmonic MediaCenter servers to replace aging Harris master control equipment that was nearing its end-of-life. With one Harmonic server operating as the main and the other as backup, each server includes eight playout channels and four record channels.



A separate Harmonic Media Application Server asset management platform mirrors both playout servers to provide additional redundancy. All 24 hours of Tennis Channel programming, including more than 2,500 hours of live tournament coverage every year, is played out by the Harmonic equipment.