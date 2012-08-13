Telson deploys Front Porch Digital DIVArchive for Spanish video archive

Spanish audiovisual services provider Telson has installed a second Front Porch Digital DIVArchive system in Madrid. The first system has been in use for many years as a deep archive for its customers' video material. This second, independent DIVArchive unit serves as a disaster recovery site, which is the only video-archive disaster-recovery implementation in Spain.

The DIVArchive disaster recovery system, which is separated from the deep archive system by about 6 km, is integrated with a tape library from Quantum.

