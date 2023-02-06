Telos Alliance To Feature New Quasar XR, SR Consoles At NAB Show
Returning this year to the show, Telos will have a separate booth and hospitality suite
CLEVELAND—Telos Alliance will highlight several new products introduced across its product families, including the Quasar XR and SR consoles, and will focus on broadcast audio solution and customer consultations at the 2023 NAB Show (opens in new tab), April 15-19, in Las Vegas.
The company also will feature its audio-over-IP (AoIP), cloud-capable Infinity communications system with newly introduced mobile app; Forza, the newest member of its Omnia processing family; Linear Acoustic’s audio-for-video offerings for Next Generation audio; and the AIXpressor with FlexAI processing infrastructure from partner Jünger Audio
"Our customers and friends across the audio and broadcast industry have been asking for hands-on demonstrations of our award-winning suite of solutions. When our customers ask us for something--we listen,” said Marty Sacks, executive vice president of sales, marketing and strategy at Telos Alliance.
See Telos Alliance at NAB Show booth W3766 and hospitality suite W3673.
More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
