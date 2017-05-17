Televisa Networks Deploy SAM ICE Playout Technology
NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Snell Advanced Media has shipped its ICE channel-in-a-box south of the border, as Mexico’s Televisa Networks has acquired the platform. As part of the acquisition, Televisa has also added Morpheus automation, a Sirius 850 router, SAM’s Rollmap infrastructure management system and IQ Modular infrastructure with the goal of adding 37 channels of programming.
The ICE system offers a toolset to manage playout operations, including single channel, multi-channel, multi-region and multi-platform environments. Televisa integrated ICE with SAM’s Morpheus playout automation system for enterprise-scale use for national broadcasts, sports, network origination, central casting and business continuity.
The new playout system went live for Televisa in late 2016.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox