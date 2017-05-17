Televisa Networks Deploy SAM ICE Playout Technology

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Snell Advanced Media has shipped its ICE channel-in-a-box south of the border, as Mexico’s Televisa Networks has acquired the platform. As part of the acquisition, Televisa has also added Morpheus automation, a Sirius 850 router, SAM’s Rollmap infrastructure management system and IQ Modular infrastructure with the goal of adding 37 channels of programming.

The ICE system offers a toolset to manage playout operations, including single channel, multi-channel, multi-region and multi-platform environments. Televisa integrated ICE with SAM’s Morpheus playout automation system for enterprise-scale use for national broadcasts, sports, network origination, central casting and business continuity.

The new playout system went live for Televisa in late 2016.