Telestream promotes managers

Telestream, the leading provider of video transcoding and workflow solutions, today announced new sales management roles for senior executives to help drive long-term business expansion in established and growth markets. Steve Ellis was named Vice President of Emerging Markets, and Kevin McCartney was named Vice President of Sales for Telestream's enterprise products.

These changes will allow the company to better address growth markets in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions, while continuing to maintain strong momentum in North America and EAME.

In his new role, Ellis will lead a team to drive enterprise business in growth markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America. In his former position as VP of Sales, Ellis successfully developed these markets, which are now positioned for accelerated growth through sale channel initiatives and continued customer focus.

McCartney will expand his role as VP of Agility business to drive the company's enterprise business in North America and EAME. While McCartney and Ellis will collaborate on worldwide key accounts, McCartney's primary efforts will be devoted to growing the company's enterprise business in these two regions of the world. McCartney joined Telestream in September 2010, when the company acquired Anystream.