Telestream Introduces Software-Only Version of Lightspeed Live Capture

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced that it will now offer its industry-leading Lightspeed Live Capture multichannel video capture and processing solution as software-only. The software-only version, which will bring professional-grade live capture capabilities and formats to more workflows, both broadcast and non-broadcast, will be on display at the 2023 NAB show on booth W1501.

“Telestream customers can now deploy a complete software-only Lightspeed Live Capture solution anywhere they want; whether that’s on Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture servers, their own servers or in a virtualized environment in the cloud,” said Telestream senior director of product management Owen Walker. “It’s the same software in a flexible form with a lower cost of entry.”

This software version of Lightspeed Live Capture supports IP formats including transport streams, SRT, NDI, and RTMP. Additionally, due to its deep integration with Telestream Vantage workflow automation, it provides unparalleled depth in capture and media processing, the company reported.

Telestream also announced an update to the Live Schedule browser-based application for scheduling Live Capture event recordings. The app enables events to be added to the schedule manually or through a robust API, and it has been updated with enhanced router control features. Lightspeed Live Capture can also capture media right into GLIM, which enables users to easily capture and quickly make available content for secondary uses and additional monetization. GLIM is the Telestream software for remote viewing and sub-clipping over standard internet connections.

Telestream will demonstrate Lightspeed Live Capture at NAB, booth W1501, where visitors will see the company’s solutions for content creation and production and for distribution and monetization. The software-only version of Lightspeed Live Capture is planned for worldwide availability in Spring 2023.