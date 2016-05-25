Telestream Implements Vantage Workflow at Warner Bros. Belgium

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium has announced it recently implemented a Vantage transcode server, file-based content ingest platform and workflow automation system from Telestream. This file-based workflow can support ingest, transcoding, archiving, media asset management and storage.

The new workflow integrates Telestream Vantage alongside production and MAM systems from Avid and CatDV, and an archive system from Oracle/Archiware. Warner Bros. reports that the integration of all the systems is a key part of the operation of production at the Belgium facility.

Warner Bros. previously tested the system with a Thailand-based TV production. The workflow was able to ingest 30 TB of data on at least 750 XDCAM HD discs to the Avid Isis storage and the CatDV MAM. All footage was accessible on-premise as well as in the cloud.

Telestream is a provider of live and on-demand digital video tools and workflow technology.