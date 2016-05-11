Telestream Expands Wirecast Partner Program

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream is expanding its partner program for its live streaming Wirecast production software. Joining the more than 25 previously built-in Content Delivery Networks—including Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitch and UStream— are Lightcast.com, TiltedGlobe, StreamShark/MetaCDN and Webcast-TV.

Wirecast is a cross-platform, live streaming production software that can allows for capture, live production and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously.

CDNs and Online Video Platforms can also integrate with Wirecast to access their services. Using Wirecast’s Software Development Kit, destination partners can make their site appear as a destination within Wirecast, allowing users to directly select and log in to the partner site.