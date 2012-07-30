Telestream Announces Flip4Mac 3.0 for OS X Mountain Lion

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream announced a public beta release of Flip4Mac 3.0 including Flip Player, a new multiformat video player. This public beta release is being made available to the Mac community to allow a broad user base to evaluate the next major version of Flip4Mac.



Flip4Mac 3.0 has been modernized to provide continuous Windows Media support for OS X Mountain Lion. Telestream also supports Gatekeeper, a new feature in Mountain Lion, which allows users to install Flip4Mac safely and securely. Additional 64-bit improvements have been made to support the latest QuickTime Player.



Also included in this public beta release is Flip Player, a new video player for the Mac. Flip Player offers video playback in a wide range of popular video formats, for the web, smart phones, and high-definition movies. An upgrade to Flip Player Pro adds features such as intuitive video editing and iPhone ringtone export capabilities.



The Flip4Mac 3.0 public beta can be downloaded at http://www.telestream.net/flip4mac and upon final release will be distributed by Microsoft.