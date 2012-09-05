Telestream Announces Episode Partners

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream announced new partner integrations for its Episode media encoding software products. Direct export from Adobe Premiere Pro provides access to Episode’s formats and enables centralization of encoding functions for post-production, artists and operators. Integration with axle 1.0 supports media management and encoding.



Direct export from the Adobe Premiere Pro timeline allows Adobe Creative Suite users access to Episode’s encoding engine and format support. It provides a way to offload encoding tasks onto other systems or to centralize encoding functions for a workgroup of edit stations on an encoding cluster.



axle video LLC is a startup focused on making media management simple and cost effective for small to mid-sized production workgroups. Enabling access to Episode’s single or multi-system transcoding clusters provides axle users with an option for converting media between a range of file formats directly from within the axle interface.