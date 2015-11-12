Telestream and Cinnafilm Take On UHD Content Challenge

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—While the demand for 4K Content is high, there isn’t a lot of it out there. One possible solution is to upscale HD content to 4K images. This is the strategy of the recent announcement that will see Telestream’s Vantage media processing platform able to integrate with Cinnafilm’s Tachyon, a frame mechanics and standards conversion system, and Dark Energy, a motion compensation based noise reduction and image scaling platform..

With Cinnafilm technology GPU based, it allows the decoding, encoding and workflow functions of Vantage to occupy CPU resources while Dark Energy and Tachyon features are processed. This allows Vantage users to upscale content, including HD to UHD. It also optimizes high resolution moving images for low bit-rate delivery over standard Internet distribution networks.

Telestream is a provider of video transcoding and workflow automation technology, based in Nevada City, Calif. Cinnafilm is a provider in video optimization products with its headquarters in Albuquerque, N.M.