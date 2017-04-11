Calkins Media Taps Telestream for Verizon OTT Launch

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Regional media company Calkins Media has made its push into OTT by using Telestream Cloud Services. The new Calkins Media OTT channels are available to its audiences through the Verizon VOD platform.

Calkins sought to provide OTT channels on the Verizon platform for a number of its lifestyle programs that are traditionally shown on linear TV channels. This required the ability to encode the content to comply with Verizon’s on-boarding requirements. The solutions came in the form of Telestream’s Vantage and Cloud Advanced Services.

The media company received access to all of the Vantage Media Processing Platform features and was able to transcode and upload to Verizon as part of a single process.

The first Calkins Media shows went live on Verizon in March.