Telemundo Opens Studio Focused Solely on Streaming Content

MIAMI—Telemundo Enterprises has constructed a new studio that will be dedicated to producing Spanish-language content for Latino streaming audiences. Telemundo Streaming Studios will develop and produce IP for Telemundo as well as offer production services to direct-to-consumer platforms in need of production expertise and capabilities.

Telemundo, which is owned by NBCUniversal, will base the Telemundo Streaming Studios out of Miami. Telemundo Global Studios President Marcos Santana will oversee all original scripted productions for the Telemundo network and other platforms, including international co-productions.

Telemundo Streaming Studios launches with more than 35 projects in development and in production, including “Armas de Mujer” on Peacock and “El Marginal” on Netflix.

“We are thrilled to open a new state-of-the-art studio designed from its inception to produce premium content featuring world-class producers and award-winning Hispanic talent across the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Spain and Argentina,” said Santana. “As pioneers in the production of scripted Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics, we have a wide range of experience to invest in producing the best scripted content for the growing number of Latinos who consume their favorite shows across streaming platforms. With these new studios, Telemundo will be the go-to source for Latino streaming content in the US and around the world.”

According to Telemundo, the new studio represents the largest investment in production capabilities focused on developing and producing Spanish-language premium scripted content for Hispanic streamers.