Telemundo Las Vegas Puts New Studio on the Cloud
LAS VEGAS—Telemundo Las Vegas (KBLR) pulled back the curtain on its new media center and studio space earlier this week, which has the distinction of being the first NBCUniversal-owned station to have its news and production infrastructure hosted on a private cloud system.
The 22,000-plus square-foot media center’s cloud system is located at an off-site data technology center in Dallas at KBLR’s sister stations, KXAS/KXTK. In addition to the cloud infrastructure, the new media center features a modern studio design with a 12x7-foot LED array, a new anchor desk, a dedicated weather center, robotic cameras and new production control rooms.
A new piece of equipment brought into KBLR is the Ross Inception Newsroom System, a newsroom tool that improves news gathering and content publishing across multiple platforms, including social media.
Off camera, the redesigned space features an open-space newsroom area with dedicated desk pods for the station’s news team, Wi-Fi access throughout, flex work spaces, phone rooms and more. The stations was also designed to be energy efficient.
KBLR delivers more than 10 hours of live and locally-produced news programming to Southern Nevada’s Hispanic audiences every week.
