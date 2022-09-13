Telemetrics Eliminates Camera Cables With New Wireless Robotic Camera Pedestal

AMSTERDAM—Telemetrics has unveiled a wireless video transmission and battery system for its OmniGlide Robotic Roving Platform that allows users to freely move the popular OmniGlide studio camera pedestal and avoid obstacles virtually anywhere in the studio without cables.

The company is billing the product as an industry first.

“Being able to move the rover anywhere without worrying about cables getting caught on a set piece or having a dedicated person physically managing the cables, is a big step forward for roving pedestals.” said Michael Cuomo, vice president of Telemetrics. “Eliminating the cable loom attached to the rover further enhances our AI features such as path planning and collision avoidance.”

Going wireless with the rover still provides the same functionality customers are used to, including camera power and control, teleprompter power and video, confidence monitor power and video and full robotic control, the company said.

In addition, the system can be run on a standard cable loom, which provides a full backup solution. The wireless system is designed so that OmniGlides currently in the field can be upgraded to support wireless.

The new option for the OmniGlide consists of a wireless transmitter and battery system configured to the rover’s specifications. It maintains the rover’s precise, preprogrammed or manual movements.

The lithium-ion battery system provides DC power, a long run time and is fully rechargeable, making it ideal for long studio projects, the company said.

Users can shoot a production all day on battery power and then charge it overnight to be ready for the next day. The wireless transmitter’s robust features and low latency (sub frame delay of 7 milliseconds) ensure the reliability of exact pedestal movements.

For more information on Telemetrics’ camera robotics and control systems visit www.telemetrics.com (opens in new tab).