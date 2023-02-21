Tedial to Introduce smartPackages at 2023 NAB Show

MALAGA, Spain—Tedial has announced it will be showing its award-winning smartWork cloud-native, NoCode Media Integration Platform at NAB 2023 with a suite of Package Business Capabilities (PBCs).

Tedial is billing the enhancement as the M&E’s industry’s first PBC solution. The improvements are designed to bring broadcasters closer to the cloud and enable the composable enterprise, a modular approach that leverages existing digital capabilities to create new products and services, the company said.

Composability increases agility in digital transformation, relieves pressure on the IT team and frees up time for innovation, the company explained.

Tedial said that smartWork, launched at NAB 2022, has transformed business processes by empowering users to define integrations autonomously – without vendor participation – creating business processes in a flexible and agile manner.

At this year’s NAB Tedial will present an enhanced version of smartWork in Booth W3959 that now features smartPackages, a set of PBC modules capable of streamlining the processes of different business units including, but not limited to: news, content delivery, post-production, archive and even IMF.

“After the successful launch of smartWork in 2022, we are delighted to be back at NAB with an enhanced and expanded version of the platform featuring smartPackages, a set of PBC modules that reflect our roots in IT,” explained Julián Fernández-Campón, the CTO of Tedial. “This is the first and only solution capable of moving the world of PBCs into M&E with tools that tie directly to the business team’s needs by simplifying the creation and deployment of best-of-breed solutions.”

PBCs are reusable software components that provide the key building blocks of a composable enterprise and are used to create best-of-breed solutions in many verticals.

In the M&E industry PBCs represent self-contained units that solve a specific problem: Localization, Content Delivery, Post-Production, etc. PBCs function without external dependencies, or the need for direct external access to data. For interaction with the rest of the enterprise's systems and services, each PBC offers a data schema, an API, an event notification system and a set of services, Tedial said.

Applying modularity to M&E entities achieves the scale and pace required to enact ambitious business practices. The modularity of PBCs combined with smartWork’s no-code technology – that allows applications to be created without any prior knowledge of traditional programming - enhances composability resulting in the flexible design of applications and services enabling organizations to innovate and adapt quickly to changing business needs.

Tedial’s smartWork can be deployed on-premises, on any cloud or in a hybrid architecture for incredible flexibility. Cloud capabilities enable media services to be quickly built, deployed and evolved as business needs change by adding or adjusting business processes. Tedial recently successfully completed and achieved the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for smartWork. All smartWork services are available as apps, which can be provided by AWS.