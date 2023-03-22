Tedial Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Tedial, a provider of media technology solutions, has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a technology partner, giving Google Cloud customers easy access to Tedial’s smartWork cloud-native, no-code media integration platform.

The Google Cloud Partner Advantage program enables tech companies and service providers to sell, manage and support Google Cloud products and solutions. The program is designed to help partners deliver customer excellence while driving growth by providing access to resources, tools, and support from Google Cloud.

“Tedial is proud to join the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a technology partner," said Julián Fernández-Campón, Tedial CTO. "smartWork, our cloud-native no-code media integration platform, underwent a rigorous testing and approval process to achieve this designation, including a solution architecture technical review, and deployment and testing on Google Cloud’s infrastructure using the services available for cost optimization and maximize the performance (GKE, Google Cloud Storage, Database, AI tools, etc.) to build an effective and real cloud native solution in Google Cloud.

"Receiving this designation is proof that Tedial complied with Google Cloud’s best practices usage requirements and that the platform is well-architected from a technical standpoint in terms of security, scalability, cost-efficiency, and operational excellence, is also well documented and has a clearly defined business model and SLAs.”

“By bringing its platform to Google Cloud’s globally trusted infrastructure, customers seeking different media & entertainment services and applications can easily access Tedial’s smartWork cloud-native, no-code media integration platform”, said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media and Entertainment Partnership at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to welcome Tedial to the Google Cloud Partner Advantage ecosystem, and to help support users to define and implement integrations autonomously.”

smartWork, a cloud-native, no-code media integration platform, democratizes business processes by empowering users to define and implement integrations autonomously—without vendor participation—creating workflows in a simplified, flexible and agile manner, according to the company.